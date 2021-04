With that in mind, thanks to John Naughton . He wrote a bit the other day about how that reporter at Vox said something totally wrong about the origin of podcasting, I'm sure the reporter knew it was wrong, and his editors knew it was wrong, but they published it anyway. Naughton thought I must've been furious, but I'm not, I'm exhausted. It's the norm. I'm not a billionaire. I let my ideas float around in the world, I don't lock them up. My goal with podcasting was to create a new medium that everyone could use, and that has worked. Reporters don't need to score any points with me, so they give credit for my work to others. I wrote Naughton an email saying "That's the way journalism works, I'm afraid. They report conventional wisdom, not facts. You're the rare exception."