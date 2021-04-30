Reporters generally miss why Reagan’s attacks on government were so well-received by Americans. The reason: Nixon, Vietnam and Watergate. Jimmy Carter was the first response to all that. A guy who was so clean he thought that having lust in his heart for women other than his wife was a sin. Then Reagan was the final eradication of Nixon, or so we felt. We had no trust of government, so our votes were all about hobbling government. The error was not realizing the role it played in American power. He went way too far. That became clear, to me, with the response to 9/11. We needed a smart government that used American power with care and respect. Dubya was what we got instead.