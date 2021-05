💥

I wrote yesterday on Twitter that journalism does not cover the 2.8 billion people who use Facebook. Imagine a country with that many people with no journalism. A blind spot, imho. A potentially costly one for all of us, our journalism should be facing in that direction more, imho. Taylor Lorenz covers Facebook and Instagram and other online media (I think it's all commercial services, no open platforms) responded with classic reporter reasoning, the same line I've been hearing since I took an interest in journalism in the mid-90s. After a few back and forths, I sent a DM saying I'd be happy to continue in a voice chat, was surprised when she sent back her number. I called and we talked for about an hour. It was a fast and interesting conversation with a talented and observant young (from my pov of course) person. She got her start as a Tumblr blogger believe it or not. She might be the only person in the world actually covering those 2.8 billion people. We talked about the NYT today, I talked a bit about tech reporting at the Times in the past, told stories of the old days in the Valley, it was refreshing. Memorable. I'm going to read her more carefully now. BTW, I dropped Markoff's name a couple of times, later I wondered if she knew who he is ( NYT star tech reporter as the web was starting up). I realize we are deep into the next generations of tech journalism, now. Also imho TL should have a podcast, I said a couple of times. A book first, then a podcast. I think she'd be great.