I keep saying I'm finished with Art Show and then I think of something else that would be nice to have. I just added an RSS feed for the image flow. Could prove useful.#
Forget about ending the filibuster, it can stay. Instead, expel the congresspersons who backed and continue to back the insurrection. Let’s fight their civil war now, while the military is controlled by the rule of law. Later, it'll be a fairly one-sided affair. Think about it this way. We're getting a breather, a break between storms. Isn't it nice. Would you be willing to fight for this? Well if so, if you don't want to live in an authoritarian country, now's the time to fight. The situation is the most favorable it probably ever will be. We keep missing these windows. And every step it gets harder to put the genie back in the bottle. #
At one point I thought I'd have a chat app adjacent to Scripting News, so I wrote a little bot that cross-posted everything I write here, over there. Just for fun I took a look at the chatbot, it's still running, and has every post I've written for the last year, including images. It's kind of nice when something you wrote that you never look at just scales up fine. I've written so much software like this over the years. I guess I must like to write software? 🚀#
