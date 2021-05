The reason Warren's campaign failed is that once she was the frontrunner and people got a good look at her, they didn’t like her. She’s kind of what you’d expect, a Harvard professor . They do well at the top of academia, but don’t have a popular touch, and I’m being generous. Certainly there was some sexism, people who wouldn't vote for a woman under any circumstances, but she became the frontrunner with everyone aware of her gender. A woman candidate could have won the nomination in my opinion, someone like Amy Klobuchar or Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer . It's ridiculous to conclude that a woman couldn't get the nomination, esp since the Democratic nominee in 2016 was a woman. If Warren wants to be president she's going to have to listen to people outside her bubble. People who will, as they say, speak truth to power.