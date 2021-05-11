Testing local file system with Logseq#

Okay I don't know much about either Logseq or local file systems, but I'm just trying it out, starting on this page. There was a box I clicked on that asked it to connect with the local file system. I was expecting something like localStorage, but it's not, it's better. The files are stored in a folder on my local system. That means they can be used by, or generated by, other apps. Very nice. I'm not sure what Logseq does with them from there, if they can be connected with other apps in some way. #
