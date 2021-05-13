Knicks clinch, I'm ecstatic#

The Knicks suck in so many ways. But this year they suck less. Last night the Knicks clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs. Tears are streaming down my sad old face as I write this. The first playoff year since 2012-13, the season of Linsanity. This year it's a team full of Linsanity. Randle, Barrett, Derek Rose, Quickley, Bullock and so many more. A lovely team like the 1969 Mets. So the paper bags come off our heads, at least for a while. We're no long staring into space wondering how a team could possibly suck as bad as the Knicks. Fans being kicked out of the Garden by the owner for telling the truth about him and his stinkin team. Phil Jackson, his triangle offense and all the lousy trades. This was the year the superstars of the NBA spit on the Knicks and went to Brooklyn. There must be a Basketball God who looked at this and said, my dear friends, fate is not in the hands of KD, Kyrie and Harden. I am the master of fate. The Knicks believed in themselves and we came to believe in them, however tentatively. And meanwhile, thankfully, Melo, playing in Portland, seems happy in his new role. For one day in May, pandemic or not, all is good because god loves us and we love the Knicks. #
