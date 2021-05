I hear there were podcast awards last night. The companies sponsoring it are the ones trying to own podcasting. If they succeed we will all lament how podcasting used to be something anyone can do, but now they're all Disneyland and Burger King. You know when blogging started getting big, all the news orgs said they started blogs. We said yeah if you use blogging software to publish your articles that's not a blog. The point of both blogging and podcasting is that they are media open to anyone. No one can create rules that you have to adhere to, like Apple with their app store. Facebook has standards, and the same journalists who tried to usurp blogging want them to make them make us conform with more of their rules. What can you say, except corporatism keeps trying to own everything. Nice, good for them, but it's boring and fucked up.