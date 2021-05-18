 
Tuesday May 18, 2021; 12:11 PM EDT
Newsgeist calendar#
  • I was invited to Newsgeist this year, and accepted. #
  • It's a virtual conference, so no travel is involved.#
  • The conference is split in two parts, Ignite and Discussion. Each set of sessions is split into four groups, for various time zones around the world. #
  • The official calendar is hard to figure out because they don't translate all the times into my home timezone which is Eastern Time in the US. So I did a little table with the times in my timezone. You can easily translate to yours, I hope. #
  • Ignite sessions#
    • APAC -- May 17, 5AM ET#
    • LATAM -- May 18, 4PM ET#
    • EMEA -- May 19, 11AM ET#
    • North America -- May 20, 5PM ET#
  • Discussion sessions#
    • APAC -- June 14, 10:30AM ET#
    • LATAM -- June 15, 9:30AM ET#
    • EMEA -- June 16, 4:30AM ET#
    • North America -- June 17, 11:30AM ET#
  • The only hard ones to figure out were the APAC times, which are in SGT, which is 12 hours ahead of Eastern time.#
  • If you see errors, let me know! ;-)#

