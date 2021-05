Watching the Nets game last night, I felt sad for the Celtics, which is a milestone because I generally hate the Celtics, but I hate the Nets so much more. They filled Barclay's with fans. Where did they come from? Every city has fair-weather-fans, New York is no exception. The Yankees fans who root for the Mets when they're in the World Series, for example. Mets fans root against the Yankees no matter what. Wethe Red Sox, because they torment the Yankees. These New Yorkers like that three carpetbaggers, KD, Kyrie and Harden decided they wanted to own an NBA team, and Brooklyn was available. This has nothing to do with New York, or even the Nets. It's just three players in the prime of their careers, all headed for the Hall of Fame, and all of them total fucking assholes. Which usually isn't a bad thing in NY, except that the Knicks are the team we actually love, and they're rising to the occasion. Their series with Atlanta, which starts tonight at the Garden, is probably going to turn out to be much better basketball than the coming rout by the top-seeded Nets of the low-seeded Celtics.

Brad Silverberg, who I was just thinking about, wrote a tweet on a subject I was getting ready to write about, in response to something Jay Rosen tweeted earlier. The question is does any news about Matt Gaetz really matter? He's a nobody. Obviously he did a lot of awful things, and he should be expelled from Congress, for that, and for voting to overturn a legal election (the latter being more in line with the news I care about). Same with Marjorie Three Names (a term coined by Silverberg). That they are tolerated by Repubs is news, but not super important. What matters is why aren't we actively trying to head off the looming permanent hijacking of American democracy? Why are our news channels content in reporting the points on the curve instead of the curve itself. When the 2022 election comes and the Repubs take over the House, then, when it is too late, will they report on how the next presidential election is meaningless because the Republican House will never let the election stand, if the Republican candidate should lose. That Democrats will never win another election. Whose fault will it be when it's too late? We have an incredible chance right now to get ahead of the history that the Repubs are trying to write. Why are we giving up? Maybe the people who can't watch the news as we drive off the cliff, are right?