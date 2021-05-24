My project for last week and this week was to get Drummer running in Electron so it can be a desktop app in addition to a web app. I just hit a milestone -- I can now create and open files, and it remembers what tabs were open and when you restart they automatically re-open. The idea, as always, is to create a layer below which there are differences between the app that runs over the net, ie your files are stored on a server in the cloud, and the one that runs on the desktop, where the files are on your local system. For my most important writing, I prefer to use the Electron version. So hopefully by the end of the week I will be able to switch from the Electron app I've been using for the last four years, to the new Drummer-based system, which is much cooler, more Frontier-like. #
My car sent an email saying that one of my dashboard lights is on. I verified. I need to add water to my windshield washer. I feel loved. #
Someone should tell the news industry that all the michegas over who barked at who and who should be cancelled, is not a good look for their readers and viewers who observe that our political system is in the process of turning from a dysfunctional two-party system into a one-party autocratic system that's planning racial and gender suppression and possibly even cleansing. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)