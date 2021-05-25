Our leaders lack the will#

Trippi said what's obvious -- we're pretty fucked. #
He didn't say this part: At this moment we're not out of options. But they all require doing something that will provoke the ire of Trumpkins. So far the Democrats have not wanted to provoke them. #
This is when Democrats throw throw their hands in the air and and give up. It's what they do on cable news, it's what they do in editorial board meetings at the great news orgs (when they're not fussing over who's woke enough to remain). It's what Democratic incumbents do. It's what instant pundits on Twitter do. #
Upsetting the Trumpians is inevitable and if done at the right time, probably survivable. It's better to provoke them now rather than later. Now we have a rule of law government. If you let things run their course, when it happens a Trump will run the government. Nothing you or I do or say will matter. If you make too much of a stink you'll go to jail, or worse. #
What a sad situation, where the people with a voice correctly parse the situation and then give up. #
Maddow did the same thing last night. Here's the problem, she spends 20 minutes prepping us. Then: what do we do? She may have an idea, but she doesn't say. Totally useless. Get out of the way. Time to say the truth or resign. #
The truth: The civil war is not just inevitable, it's here. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)