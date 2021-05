Up for discussion, using Markdown as an outline interchange format. First, my outliners will support it if it gains traction. Here's an example . Comments follow. Markdown is good for what it was designed to do, to be a simple alternative to HTML. You could send someone an email in Markdown, and they wouldn't have a clue that it was also something a piece of software could turn into a decent web page. I like Markdown for appropriate uses. I've been urging Facebook to support Markdown so that their posts could have simple styling and links. But is it useful as an interchange format for outlines? Outlines can have attributes attached at any node, and this is something that Markdown can't handle without being extended, and it's questionable whether Markdown can be updated. Further if you start adding technical stuff to Markdown, it stops fulfilling its mission to be human readable. But as I said, I'm not picky, if it becomes popular I'll support it. What do I like for outline interchange? OPML, of course. That's what it was designed for, and it works. I wouldn't mind if we used a JSONified OPML, it's easy to go back and forth between XML and JSON (they're really the same thing, actually). For more information see the checklist I put together for devs supporting OPML in their outline-processing software.