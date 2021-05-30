My new profile picture#

I guess Guy Kawasaki is finishing up the edit of the interview we did a couple of weeks ago. He asked for a profile picture, I didn't have a good one, so I took this selfie yesterday. He wanted me to smile. This is something that usually I have trouble with in pictures, I get self-conscious, my smiles look phony -- because they are. I am not happy being photographed, I feel trapped. #
But Guy and I have been friends for a long time, and we were close in a very important time, around the launch of the Macintosh in 1984. If I didn't know Guy, I never would have gotten an early machine. The Mac was the perfect platform for our "idea processor" -- it attracted just the kind of people who would understand outliners. People who think, organize, analyze, do things. And Apple needed our software, Guy could see that. #
In 1986, the Mac was set to explode and we had had enough time to create a killer outliner for the Mac, and as they say, the rest is history. So I thought of how much I value our friendship as I was taking the picture, and the smile came naturally, all on its own. #
PS: Guy used to call me Beeeeg Stuffff. He has a very LA way of speaking. I can imitate him saying it. That's what actually put the smile on my face, the same smile is there right now. Instead of saying Cheese, I said Beeeeg Stuff. #
PPS: Many of the nicknames people have for me are about my bigness. For example, Mike Boich and Dave Jacobs call me El Grandè. I like that one too, because has adds a Latin accent to my grandiosity. #
