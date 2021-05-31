Drummer milestone#

I reached a milestone this week in my Drummer work, I now have an Electron version of the app. It means that I can now start to use Drummer in my everyday work. #
Up till now, I've been able to use Drummer to test and document Drummer. A desktop app, with access to the local file system gives me a better tool for writing basically book-length docs. Drummer has a lot of functionality to document. #
I've been doing all my blogging and howto writing in the Concord outliner since April 2017. That's a fair amount of work to port. And I'm going slowly and making it better where ever I can. Four years is enough time to have an idea where there are possible improvements to make. #
I'm writing this in Drummer. If you can read it, then you know this much is working. 😄#
