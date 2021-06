A segment this morning on NPR, a discussion between two alumni of Robert E Lee High School in Jacksonville, FL. It's in northeast Florida, an area I'm fairly familiar with, my uncle used to live in the area. It's more like rural Georgia than most of Florida. The thing that hasn't gotten through to the whites there is that slavery is still ongoing in the US. They can't yet relate to the blacks as fellow Americans. If they could, they could understand the history they cherish was slavery to the blacks. They were considered property, animals, they could be killed with impunity. Asked how he would feel if it were Adolf Hitler High School, he said it was nothing like that, but it islike that, only the Third Reich lasted only 13 years. American slavery lastedyears. Renaming a high school is a very small step. When we are fully reconciled, all of us will see the slaves of America as our ancestors. In the South they resist even beginning going down that path.