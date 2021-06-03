Drummer docs tease#

Frontier users will find this UI familiar, it's an improved version of the verb docs server we have in Frontier. #
Drummer's scripting philosophy, like Frontier's, is that apps not only have user interfaces, they also have scripting interfaces. Which means theoretically, anything you can do with a mouse and keyboard you could also do in a script. #
The first app I've created a scripting interface for is Twitter, because I use it so much, and so many other people do. I felt it could immediately benefit from being scriptable. I haven't covered anything like the whole functionality of Twitter, it wouldn't even be possible because their API doesn't cover it all, but -- a lot is possible with the verb set we have working right now. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)