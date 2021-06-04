All of a sudden Chrome is adding a weird black thing to tabs in my browser window. I have no idea what it's supposed to mean.#
A great demo for how outlines work in planning meetings. It would have worked even better if they projected the outline and updated it in real time as people discussed. #
From my point of view, tech is drowning in too many ways to do the same thing, at all levels.#
Why does every efficiency in the USPS result in breaking users? Calling attention to the fact that the management isn't trying to provide a reliable service. I suppose the silver lining is it means we'll migrate away from the post office more. Burn less carbon.#
