When is Trump going to be indicted for insurrection?#
I bet our European allies say privately to Biden, we won't begin to trust the US again until you put Trump behind bars. I would if I were them. Hey I would if I were me! Trump's insurrection is ongoing. What would you expect, we're not putting up any resistance. And right now, theoretically at least, the resistance occupies the White House. I don't know if Biden understands why he was elected.#
Say whatever you want about Trump's supporters, but the truth is Trump is still plotting to overthrow the US government. If we don't defend against that, regardless of what the senators from West Virginia and Arizona think, we deserve to be over.#
Today's song: The swimming song. This was the song of the summer of 1978 in Madison. I was in love with a beautiful young woman. I was a beautiful young man. I had so many friends. We all went swimming. I had a key to the computer lab at the university. I would go swimming every day. Sometimes in the lap pool out by the Ag School. Other times at a flooded rock quarry outside town. We went to the farmer's market on Sundays up by the Capitol. Fish fry on Friday night at Crandall's. This was life at its best. I had everything. I'm not doing too bad these days, and I have the memory of swimming in love, health and creativity when I was young. Nothing better than that. #
People are disappointed by what Apple announces because there isn't anything for Apple to do other than make incrementally better phones and Macs from now until the end of time.#
Trump likes that he can get all his fans to say what they know are lies, and force the people he hates to keep saying that Trump is lying and then revel that they're too chickenshit to do anything about it.#
This is the school yard bully from Queens, a person I've met many times growing up, who has no shame and his only love is causing deep pain for others. #
It's amazing he didn't find a way to nuke the planet while he was president. I'm sure he would have loved it.#
