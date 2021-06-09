Just did my first Spaces session. I have a suggestion. When you start a space, ask the user if they want to set a time limit. Then display the time limit for everyone to see. Maybe even have a clock counting down. And when it's over, just shut it off. I'd do more of them I think.#
More and more I'm seeing Twitter as a writing tool. Both as a writer and as a developer. #
So many people are stuck on Chapter 1 of story of the downfall of the US as a democracy, when events are already in Chapter 4.#
Pet peeve: Companies that send nagging personal reminders, using your first name, and the messages come from no_reply@yousuck.com.#
Related thought: I'd like to have a site where I could, with one click, send some hate to one of these asshole companies, publicly of course.#
This, btw is exactly the infrastructure neeed by an Instant Outliner via OPML. The apps that generate the OPML could be outliners, or really any app that wants to deal in outline-structured data. But the protocol is general enough so it could be used for any data file type. #
In a few days, once the app has been running for a while, and I have a good demo put together, I'll publish a pointer to a compatible OPML file, and provide example code running in a browser for requesting notification via Web Sockets. #
