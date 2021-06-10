We need some real investigative journalism. Which of our systems are most vulnerable to attack? Should've been done a long time ago. #
Experiment: call your bank. Tell them you have a security issue. See how long it takes to freeze the account.#
I've found that credit card companies are very tuned into security. If you call them up with a security issue, within a minute they have put a freeze on the account, and send you a new card. I generally get the new card the next day. And by "a minute" I mean a minute after the phone rings, not after navingating voicemail hell, getting upsold and hung up on, and being reminded your call is important to us, and did you know that you can get all the information you need on the web? Please hold and an operator will be with you soon. We apologize for the inconvenience. #
I'm writing a little app that archives my tweets in JSON-flavored OPML, just to see what might happen.#
Programming note. I've decided that, in LO2 and other outliners, the special icon for tweets is annoying. Especially when it's just an outline of tweets. They will still have the "tweet" type attribute, but they will display with the default wedge. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)