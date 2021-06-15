Suppose you get into a car accident and there was a question of how fast you were going. Your insurance company knows, if you've given their app on your phone permission to access your location. Your car has computers that know how fast you're going, and if your car has a satellite connection as mine does, they can save it on their server. All this might not come as a surprise, except if you drove in the days before mobile phones, GPS and cars that are computers. as I did.