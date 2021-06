A few days ago I asked for an idea of what the term "garden" meant when applied to a software product. I had seen it used in conjunction with various Tools for Thought projects. I also saw Mike Caulfield talk about it on Twitter. I wanted to understand what it means. After reading his whitepaper on the garden and the stream, I think I get it. My garden is various product and technology sites, like XML-RPC OPML and RSS . The product sites for Frontier Fargo , the OPML Editor . There's even a garden for outliners of the 80s: ThinkTank, Ready! and MORE. And the stream? That's a blog! And podcasts, and RSS itself. OPML is more the language of the garden. These are useful words to apply to ideas we've been developing since the dawn of the web. It's good to have these words. I also thought of Chance the Gardener's idea of a garden in Being There , a wonderful comedy about how the world really works. Chance talks about tending his garden. People find great meaning in this, which is weird because he really is talking about his garden, not economics. It's a farce, a current-day, more thoughtful version of Idiocracy , another great movie.