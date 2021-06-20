Sports philosophy#

I say the difference between the Mets and other baseball teams is that the Mets have philosophy. Their philosophy is to have a philosophy, which is this: it ain't about winning. The Yankees, the other NYC baseball team, expect to win every year, which doesn't work most years, because despite how good the Yankees are, there are 29 other teams and in most seasons the Yankees, like all but one team, are losers. Their philosophy is not adaptable. The Mets philosophy only has upside. In the infrequent years they win, well, that's a bonus, an extra goodie. Like some rice to go with your red beans. Like a pack of rolling papers to go with your ounce of weed. Winning for the Mets is a nice thing, soon forgotten, when you revert back to the long-term philosophy of playing baseball, not winning at playing baseball.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Sunday June 20, 2021; 11:58 AM EDT.
