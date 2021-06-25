I can’t believe the NY Times uses Medium for stories about their development process. I was literally fooled, as a NYT member, when the site asked me to sign on, I thought it would be a NYT login. The Times has one of the most skillfully produced websites in the world, and these are the people who run it, they can't figure out how to set up a section to explain their own innovations? Something is wrong. In any case, we ought to have a place for these kinds of papers that has some plan to survive time. Medium could shut down any day and take its archive with it. The NYT has a responsibility here too, to set an example. When they lean on Medium for archival storage, what are they thinking?#
Okay following up on yesterday's bit about using GitHub as an app storage system, even though I know it's possible, LogSeq has it working, but I'm not good enough with GIT as an API to figure out how to make it work. I have to table this idea for now and move on. I'm going to use S3 in its place. I know how it behaves, I have simple code to write to it that works. Unfortunately S3 does not come in a user-friendly package, so it doesn't get us anywhere as far as user control of their data. I think this is an ethical mission for devs, akin to the "First do no harm" edict for doctors. Don't lock your users in. I want to establish a norm here, for Tools For Thought, that users expect to be able to move their data around where ever they want. Not giving up on this. We've done it before, with RSS, for example. And podcasting still hasn't been siloized, amazingly. 💥#
On the other hand, here's a tip about how it might be possible to get the current GitHub approach to work, via the API. It involves another bit of software. Not sure it's worth it. But I'm going to do a test to try to prove the tipster's theory. #
The Dems only look good in comparison to the Repubs.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Friday June 25, 2021; 10:44 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)