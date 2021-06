💥

Okay following up on yesterday's bit about using GitHub as an app storage system, even though I know it's possible, LogSeq has it working, but I'm not good enough with GIT as an API to figure out how to make it work. I have to table this idea for now and move on. I'm going to use S3 in its place. I know how it behaves, I have simple code to write to it that works. Unfortunately S3 does not come in a user-friendly package, so it doesn't get us anywhere as far as user control of their data. I think this is an ethical mission for devs, akin to the "First do no harm" edict for doctors. Don't lock your users in. I want to establish a norm here, for Tools For Thought, that users expect to be able to move their data around where ever they want. Not giving up on this. We've done it before, with RSS, for example. And podcasting still hasn't been siloized, amazingly.