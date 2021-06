Over the years I've had lots of friends, people I otherwise respect, who won't listen to sports stories. But sports is good thing to talk about, for the same reason they dismiss it -- sports is of no consequence. It isn't real. It's a human-created pseudo-reality. It doesn't matter. Basketball, to me, is like watching a great chess tournament, with athletic performance and chance playing a bigger role. If you see any meaning in a random event, you've found god. I loved talking with my uncle about this. His Church of the Non-Functional Probabilities. Like an earthquake during a World Series game in in 1989. "The gods made a deal. the Baseball God said to the Earthquake God: 'we gotta stop this!'" These gods aren't gods of war, or punishment of individuals, they are charged with keeping things mostly in balance. There are rules to baseball and earthquakes. When chance seems to be making a moral statement, that's god. Just a choice of terminology. You could call it anything really. God is the box we put all our imagined reasons for the weirdest coincidences.