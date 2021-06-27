If the Dems played as hard as the Repubs (they should) they'd be running ads in Florida with live images of the crashed building saying: "This is where 25 years of Republican leadership has gotten you." Love, The Democrats#
I used to read biographies as a kid, loved reading the stories of great people. Now I have trouble getting through them, because I know the truth and the stories in the biographies are not that. As a kid I reveled in gullibility. #
A slogan for programmers. "Let's see what happens." An idea pops into my head. I wonder if that could possibly work? Go for it. Other kinds of product designers, engineers, or screen writers, don't have the luxury that we have. Usually we can try something out and see what happens, and if it blows up, you can shrug and say well I guess it doesn't work. Or maybe it does. Or maybe in its failure it'll give you and idea of what might work. But be careful not to risk actual data. I expect this might show up in my snarkySlogans array. #
