I was glad to see my former colleague Jonathan Zittrainwrite about making the web future-safe. I'd love to work on this with him and others. I don't think the way we're going about it has much of a chance of working.#
I think we'll get better results sooner if we go for a sustainable web. That will require new financial structures and organizations that have longevity built into their models, for example, universities like Harvard. Insurance companies. #
Say I want to give someone $10K to keep some of the domains I've registered going for say 100 years. And I give them say 10GB of static content. Add another $10K.#
Set up systems to keep the archive of the static content up to date. #
And let it be cloneable so many vendors can provide this service for a fee, and let app devs create automatic flows on behalf of users. #
It seems it should be possible from there, if enough people and organizations pay money for longevity, at least it's a start. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Friday July 2, 2021; 5:36 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)