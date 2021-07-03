I binged Hacks on HBO in one day. It's that good. #
Andrew Shell has put together a checklist for installing PagePark on Glitch. It's pretty straightforward. Getting PagePark to run on your own server is something that Drummer will be able to connect to for storage. It's really important that people who want complete independence can have it. No silos here. We want to do the same for Digital Ocean and AWS. If you're the kind of person who likes to run their own server, please pitch in, and provide feedback. I did it myself, it takes about ten minutes. And we may be able to make it even simpler, depending on how this experiment goes. Thanks! 💥#
The most realistic idea of what's up with Trump continues to be, imho, the Mea Culpa podcast. Michael Cohen has the best perspective, having been Trump's fixer. He doesn't mind saying what he really thinks. This week's episode is especially good. #
When this is real, we can start thinking about the web, realistically, as a for-the-record platform for writing, video, podcasts, etc.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Saturday July 3, 2021; 4:08 PM EDT.
