Do the Bucks need Giannis?#

NBA fans, what's the best NBA podcast? Not too many ads, esp up front. Not too much bullshit about the people talking. Truly interesting ideas about what's going on.#
For example, the Bucks did so well with Lopez playing a role similar to Giannis in game 5, but in game 6 he's back to (mostly) shooting corner 3's? Why? I have a hunch. Giannis is kind of like Melo was when things worked without him at the Knicks in 2012. Nothing cool could happen on the Knicks, said Melo (in my imagination) without it going through me, said Melo.#
I also think Giannis is a liability, in that the Bucks play better without him because his foul shots break up any energy the Bucks build. It's a free timeout for their opponent. If Lopez can do what Giannis does, without the foul shot liability, who needs Giannis?#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Sunday July 4, 2021; 7:44 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)