After all we've been through, Covid, the Insurrection, the fires and hurricanes, it amazes me how little imagination has crept into American political discourse.#
About Trump's claim that Twitter and Facebook are obligated by the First Amendment, I'm not sure that's wrong. If a social network is so large that they effectively control all speech in a channel, if there's no way around them, different rules should apply. On the other hand, speech, even as guaranteed by the government, is not an absolute. The Constitution is not a suicide pact, President Lincoln said. #
I have made dreams of mine come true several times before, so I know it can happen. We're almost there with outliners. The web was designed to be organized by outliners. Very few people know this, but the ones who do, are very excited. I'm one of them. ;-)#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Wednesday July 7, 2021; 2:57 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)