I found it impossible to get excited about last night's NBA finals game between the Suns and Bucks. Two teams I spend no mental energy on. I know the Suns are great. I watch their teamwork, amazing stuff. That's what I love about sports, you see hugely talented people who spend their lives preparing to compete and, esp in basketball, it still matters how the least talented person on the team is doing. You don't see them complaining about each others' manners . They get on with it. They have a goal. Another reason this year's playoffs are interesting, no matter who wins, the players on the winning team will be champions for the first time. So they're playing for something that's real to them. Next year, if they make it back to the finals as the Warriors, Heat, Lakers, Cavaliers, etc have in recent years, you wonder how they get motivated. Another trophy, big eff'in deal. Anyway even with all the drama, I just don't care who wins. Maybe as the series progresses I will, but I doubt it -- it might be a sweep . It looks like it will.