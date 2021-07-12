How my apps do storage#

This is a technical post, written in response to a tweet from Logseq. #
This is the API I use to access my storage system.#
The names begin with "tw" because I use Twitter for identity, so initially thought of these as twitter ops.#
If you scroll to the bottom of the file you'll see a nodeStorageApp function which is how my apps are organized to access the storage system.#
The first implementation was in 2014, it was an NPM package called nodeStorage. #
In 2020, I came up with a smaller, more streamlined package called daveAppServer that I've been using for all my latest projects. Key point -- it supports the same API as nodeStorage. I like to do things that way. It's also a proof of concept that it's possible to put another server behind the API. This will probably be necessary at some point to augment or replace Twitter as the identity system.#
I'm very much thinking about Drummer for Poets where not-very-technical users can run their own servers.#
