Something very scary just happened. There's a bug in Drummer that it sometimes updates the wrong outline when an I/O update comes in. This can result in hilarity when somehow the updates overwrite the file for Scripting News , and it seems there is no backup. It's a bug. And bugs hurt! I looked everywhere and kicked myself virtually for not maintaining a backup of this vital file. Every time I publish there should be a copy preserved. Well, it turns out thathappening. I post the outline to the instantOutlines repo , and thanks to the power and elegance of GitHub, there's a snapshot of every update , going back to when I started doing this on June 17 . Catastrophe averted. Whew. And wow GitHub is starting to turn into a very nice network file system.