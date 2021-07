I've been reading the Autobiography of Malcolm X , and it's transformative for me. He's talking about whiteness from the point of view of a black man of my parents' generation. I can't agree with some of what he says, he's talking nasty shit about my people, and it's as oppressive as anything anyone says about blacks, even the stuff he quotes. The answer to oppression is not more oppression. But overriding that is the bigger point, that the United States has been destroying the lives of black people since inception. I just spent 18 minutes with the flipside of Malcolm X, a white academic, John Biewen , explaining what it means to be white, in the same context as that which X describes, but from from the other side of the relationship. I think if you watch this video , it'll be the most transformative 18 minute video experience you've had in a long time.