I'm trying to figure out how to show bike trails in Kingston NY, on Google Maps.#
Sometimes I get stressed, like everyone else. I have a technique for working my way through it. I ask myself this question: What would Dave do if he wasn't stressed out. Change the perspective. I'm now outside myself, am an observer of myself. Often I have no trouble writing down a few things. Then I do one of those things. If it works, I get into it, and an hour or two later I forgot why I was stressed. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Thursday July 15, 2021; 8:23 AM EDT.
