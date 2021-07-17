Rupert Murdoch should be more famous for what he's doing to the world. He mostly stays out of view. That should stop. He should stop just being a punchline for MSNBC jokes. He's trying to kill more hundreds of thousands of Americans. And of course not just in America. #
I don't own any Facebook stock, and in general do not approve of how the company conducts itself, but President Biden's line about how Facebook is killing people is horribly misdirected. If he said Rupert Murdoch were killing people, before Facebook, then he'd be credible.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Saturday July 17, 2021; 3:42 PM EDT.
