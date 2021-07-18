Memeorandum has been a regular stop for me for news for decades, is now mostly links to news that's behind paywalls. I couldn’t possibly pay for most of them, too many subs to manage, and I don’t read enough of any individual pub to justify subscribing. I do subscribe to NYT and Washington Post. But I don’t get enough value from either, honestly. This continues to be a lousy situation. The pubs only talk about how news is broken from their point of view, but the readers point of view matters as much, if not more.#
If you have a Google phone they know every place you go.#
We're living in the post-apocalyptic world. Somehow we got used to it.#
When will I be able to set an alarm on my iPhone that wakes me up when there are five minutes left in the fourth quarter of the game I’m watching?#
Around the world, scientists and public health officials fear that the world’s protracted battle against the coronavirus is at a delicate and dangerous moment.#
Reality checks abound. Coronavirus infections are surging in places with low vaccination rates. SARS-CoV-2 is continuing to mutate. Researchers have confirmed the delta variant is far more transmissible than earlier strains. Although the vaccines remain remarkably effective, the virus has bountiful opportunities to find new ways to evade immunity. Most of the world remains unvaccinated.#
And so the end of the pandemic remains somewhere over the horizon.#
