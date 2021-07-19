I decided to watch Tucker Carlson for the first time and was rewarded with a video of Michael Wolff taking down Brian Stelter, and couldn’t agree more with what Wolff said. #
Dear braintrust: I need to find double-square bracketed tags in some text. I believe I have a regular expression that does this. Please check it out. I want to be sure. 😄#
Today was a total programming day, followed by a bike ride on the rail trail. I have a new feature coming for Scripting News. As soon as I posted this I started writing. It happens that way every damned time. #
More confirmation that today's blockbuster news about Trump is about the crazy place we were in six months ago. I don't get reporters who think that's acceptable. Their job is to know (and tell us) what crazy place we're in right now. #
Same with the military. The Joint Chiefs guy thought Trump might be doing a Reichstag fire. Great. So WHY THE FUCK DIDN'T HE PREPARE THE MILITARY TO KNOCK IT DOWN BEFORE IT STARTED AND SHIP THE INSURRECTIONISTS OFF TO GITMO. ISN'T THAT WHAT WE DO WITH TERRORISTS?#
When are some reporters going to get into the present and deal with today's truth. Stop praising the military for *saying* how fukced up everthing is. Praise them for keeping it from getting that way. #
Let's hope Biden, first thing when he got on the job, sat down with the military and told them they fucked up big, and they better be prepared next time. I suspect he didn't because he hasn't fired any of these nincompoops. #
We need to stop thinking like pussycats and start getting in front of this. We're getting our asses whipped every time, and we're the United States dammit. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Monday July 19, 2021; 9:44 PM EDT.
