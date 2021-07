Denmark

penis

John Oliver

Inthey have a children's show about a man with a huge penis that he uses to help people. At first it's a little shocking to this American, but why shouldn't we think of aas something friendly and useful. I was brought up to think of my penis as something shameful, dirty, to hide, to apologize for. I can't imagine how I got those ideas, but they were and are there in my infant brain. Eventually we learn to have fun with our penises. Hopefully. Why not start as a kid? Thanks tofor his incredible little tutorial