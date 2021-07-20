Bezos wants to move manufacturing into space. I had never heard that idea before.#
In Denmark they have a children's show about a man with a huge penis that he uses to help people. At first it's a little shocking to this American, but why shouldn't we think of a penis as something friendly and useful. I was brought up to think of my penis as something shameful, dirty, to hide, to apologize for. I can't imagine how I got those ideas, but they were and are there in my infant brain. Eventually we learn to have fun with our penises. Hopefully. Why not start as a kid? Thanks to John Oliver for his incredible little tutorial. #
Jeff Jarvis wonders why insurance companies haven't weighed in on Covid vaccination. For example, charging higher rates for unvacinnated people. Now that you mention it, I wonder why too.#
What's "historic" about Bezos' trip today? The first human in space was Yuri Gagarin in 1961. The first American was Alan Shepard. Gagarin orbited earth once. Shepard went up and down, did not orbit.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Tuesday July 20, 2021; 11:32 AM EDT.
