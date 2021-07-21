What if Twitter or Facebook let you argue privately, one-on-one, with a random anonymous
person who takes the other side on an issue you feel passionately about. You can say whatever you want, the other person can opt out at any time, so can you. Repeat as many times as you like. #
In the end I was rooting for the Milwaukee Bucks
. I don't really understand why, maybe it's because I had been following the east more than the west, largely due to the time difference. Or maybe it was my connection with Wisconsin? Whatever the reason I was happy last night because the Bucks won the series last night, 4-2, over the Phoenix Suns who are also an excellent team. I felt bad for Chris Paul
, this was his first chance and at age 37 perhaps his last chance, after a long playoff career, marred by injury and chokes, and he didn't win, not just because the Bucks wanted it more, but he didn't win. The playoff process is a long grind. He was still standing, but the Bucks prevailed -- because of Giannis Antetokounmpo
. He's a superstar in league with the best
, plays through pain, and basically carried the team on his strong back. He is also famous as a terrible free throw shooter, but last night he made 15 of 16 free throws. Without that, the Bucks would've lost for sure, and we'd be going to a game 7 showdown in Phoenix. But the most important thing to me, and Giannis commented on it too, is that the Bucks are a team formed by the NBA draft, not as a superteam formed for the purpose of winning a championship, like the Brooklyn Nets
, who I detest because they created the team to win now, and then they didn't. But I would have hated them even more if they had won. The two stars of the Bucks, Giannis and Khris Middleton
, have been on the Bucks since 2013. I feel great that the NBA, despite the best efforts of the superteams to pervert it, is still a game where talent and perseverance wins. The playoffs were very good this year, it was the year the Knicks were good, and young talent
impressed and entertained, but now it's time to shift to the Olympics which start on Friday, and the Mets who are in first place! #