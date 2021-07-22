Tagging in Scripting News#

When I'm writing, my CMS passes the OPML of today's writing to a new server app called a tag server that scans for tags. A tag is simply text that's enclosed in [[double square brackets]].#
When it finds a tag, it adds it to a database, with the following info: the URL of the OPML file it came from, the path to the tag in the outline, the created attribute of the headline it came from in the outline, and the screenname of the author (for now, just me).#
Now we can do a query, such as: Find me all the items tagged by davewiner with the term RSS.#
And that query can be displayed in a dialog when you're reading the blog.#
Last update: Thursday July 22, 2021; 11:08 AM EDT.
