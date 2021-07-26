Listening is hard.#

At Living Videotext, we worked with Data General on the DG/One. A 9-pound battery powered luggable. 1984, ran MS-DOS. It was a real portable, you could use it on a plane, in a restaurant, at a meeting. #
It was rolled out in a huge expensive press conf at a Los Gatos winery. Everything the best. Hundreds of people, great party and a great breakthrough product.#
They were really good people, spent a lot of money on the product, and it should have changed the world more than it did. But they had the same problem many product people have, they didn't know how to listen.#
