I recently saw a video of a very early Pee-wee Herman standup act. I remember the first time I saw him on TV, it was a bit after this, but I couldn't figure out if he was for real or playing a role. That's how good he was. Too bad he got cancelled for doing a very natural human thing to do, I can't see how anyone was hurt.is a comedian who gets so intertwined with the role, like Rowan Atkinson or Andy Kaufman , that you can't really tell if they're for real. We always assumedwas an act too, but it's become apparent that the wild riffing comedian was who he really was, and it was part of the disease he died from.