John Heilemann

Joe Trippi

I never expect to hear any challenging ideas on cable tv news, but yesterday I actually did hear one, in passing, from a surprising source,, who I think of as the ultimate parrot . A good looking person, speaks well, but just shovels shit. But yesterday he said something "out there" not on the script they're all singing from on CNN and MSNBC. He said that Biden's response to the threat to democracy is too weak. He said if Biden was really signed on, he'd be putting roadblocks in the Repubs' way, every day. Using the incredible communication system that the White House can be, if used bravely, to expose the threat, again: Every. Damned. Day. I just gave, Dan Gillmor and Jay Rosen grief , for only being willing to dip a toe in the water on the mess we're in. Trippi had an episode where he must've mentioned my name 20 times, but he never told his listeners what I told him he had to do. And of course he's not doing it. Presumably because he's still holding on to the option of having a career if the Repubs prevail? Doesn't he see that won't happen. And we're all about the same age, in our mid-60s. This isn't time to be thinking about our careers, it's a time in our lives when we can afford to take some risks. Think about it next time you decide to play it safe. (That's the problem with every successful person, you can't trust them, even when they're old, they're so set in the groove of safe-playing, they'll never actually do anything to change how things work. And very few young people are willing to risk, or would know what to do if they did.)