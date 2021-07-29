The NYT should've kept McNeil#

He was providing a continuous perspective on a virus that continues to threaten the human race. He was trusted, for good reason -- he was trust-worthy.#
So what if the NYT staffers were angry. Maybe being angry is good for them. They are lost. They don't understand that their mission is to do exactly what McNeil was doing. Build trust on vital subject matter. Make the NYT readers the best informed people on the planet. #
As a lifetime NYT subscriber, the right call would have been to fire the staffers and start over with more people like McNeil.#
And I wouldn't care if the word he said was insulting to Jews. Please re-watch the Carl Sagan bit about the pale blue dot for a proper sense of perspective. #
Last update: Thursday July 29, 2021; 1:46 PM EDT.
