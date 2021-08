I watched The Color Purple on HBO last night. I'm looking for ways to learn what black people say about the black experience in America through history. It was a weird choice, because, even though the actors are black, it was a Steven Spielberg movie , like ET or Jaws. Always upbeat, even when a husband is raping his sister-in-law. The weirdest thing to have Indiana Jones type music playing while Oprah Winfrey is being beaten by a mob of white men. So bizarre. But I loved all the actors, esp of course Whoopi Goldberg, and there was at times a bit of suspension of disbelief, but the Spielbergishness of the movie was very awkard.

😄

A number of years ago I wrote about the importance of submission . No point fighting some things. I also was learning at the time that there is nothing you think of, that has to do with values, that isn't projection. Science is different, using your senses and intellect to draw inferences. But opinions and values, is just you broadcasting everything you feel to everyone in the world. But really it's an audience of one, you. Combine the two, and years later I realize that submission to yourself must come before submission to another. Give up the struggles are between who we feel we should be and who we actually are. If you submit to yourself, you stop worrying about that.