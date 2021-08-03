If you want to understand the utility of outliners, you have to understand renderers and processors. More about this soon.#
In my humble opinion, the thing to do is insist on being able to buy cable service without paying for Fox. But none of the talking heads will call for this because they all depend on a good relationship with the cable system owners. A very deep conflict of interest, across the board. It's like software devs can't afford to piss off Google or Apple, or else they'll figure out a way to kick them out of their app stores. There was a famous slogan at Microsoft back in the day, "No version of DOS will ship until Lotus doesn't run." I'm sure it was just a joke. 😄#
I went to a farm produce stand on 28 in Mt Tremper yesterday to get fresh local peaches, just now coming into season, and everyone was masked up. I think we're doing the wise thing in NY state. It's easy to put a mask on, much easier than being intubated and dying. The peaches are the best part of the year except for the apple harvest. On the other hand at the hardware store, I was the only one wearing a mask. So maybe it's not all peaches yet. #
The NBA free agent season started last night. The Knicks are sticking mostly with the players that made last season so much fun. This Knicks fan approves. Steady as it goes, no superteam-building in Manhattan. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Tuesday August 3, 2021; 5:47 PM EDT.
