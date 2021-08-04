My two cents on Cuomo#

I wonder how many people calling for Cuomo's resignation know what he was accused of in any specific way.#
I wonder how many people calling for Cuomo's resignation have regrets about forcing Al Franken to resign in 2017.#
I wonder how many NY voters agree that Cuomo should resign? And if most of them don't, he shouldn't. #
Personally, I don't trust NY politicians, even the Attorney General. I think they're all corrupt. And I certainly don't trust the NY press, who, without dissent, has decided it's time for him to resign. That alone would be enough for me to encourage him to fight. It's not their call. They don't care what the voters think. They arrogantly think they are the public. They are not. #
Accusations must be lititgated, to a verdict, using the American justice system, with a jury trial, and then when there's a decision, we should talk about him resigning. He holds an elective office. His source of power isn't the approval of the Attorney General or other NY politicians, or journalists. His power comes from the people of New York. Their opinion is imho all that matters.#
I don't like the Cuomo family, they've been in NY politics my whole life. Theyplaydirty. I wouldn't be surprised if the accusations were true. But there's a difference between accusations and a verdict. We have a justice system to protect against mob rule. And this is a mob trying to rule, and the answer must be emphatically no, as it should have been with Al Franken. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Wednesday August 4, 2021; 9:24 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)