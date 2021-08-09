Is there a theory on why the Repubs are going along with Biden's infrastructure bill? I've heard that it's their way to break away from Trump. Also thought it might be a trap, to push forward the date when they deficit ceiling has to be raised? Very odd.#
I loved everything about Alice Walker's narration of The Color Purple. It's a beautiful story, and Walker has such a beautiful voice, oddly I find myself narrating my own story in my head in her voice. The book is in the form of letters between two sisters, who lead very different intertwined lives starting in the early 20th century. This has been so far a year where I have let black authors speak to me of the black perspective on life in America. I'm going to continue this exploration. #
Back in 1998, we were getting ready to simplify scripting of apps that ran on other nodes on the net. I felt there was no reason function calls should be more complicated than they need to be, just because the function was on a server. Spoiler alert, we did implement this in Frontier and it was wonderful. Now the question is -- can we implement it in JavaScript, or will it require a pre-preprocessor, which is an option in Drummer since we have a very thin pre-processor. I opened a thread for discussion here. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Monday August 9, 2021; 11:43 AM EDT.
